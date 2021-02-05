TN colleges to reopen for all students from Feb 8

CHENNAI

05 February 2021 11:18 IST

A government order to this effect has been issued by the Higher Education Department

The Higher Education Department has issued an order directing colleges to reopen for all students from February 8.

Colleges will function for six days from next week onwards. The institutions have been advised to observe the standard operating procedure such as cleaning the premises.

Advertising

Advertising

The Department had earlier allowed classes for final-year students to be resumed from December 7.

On Thursday Anna University had issued a circular announcing that the institution would start functioning from February 8 for first-year students.