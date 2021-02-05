Tamil Nadu

TN colleges to reopen for all students from Feb 8

A final-year student seen outside her college in Coimbatore in December   | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Higher Education Department has issued an order directing colleges to reopen for all students from February 8.

Colleges will function for six days from next week onwards. The institutions have been advised to observe the standard operating procedure such as cleaning the premises.

The Department had earlier allowed classes for final-year students to be resumed from December 7.

On Thursday Anna University had issued a circular announcing that the institution would start functioning from February 8 for first-year students.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 11:24:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-colleges-to-reopen-for-all-students-from-feb-8/article33756961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY