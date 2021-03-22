TN Colleges to have semester exams online

Online classes from Tuesday, Six working days a week

Special Correspondent

CHENNAI: In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday decided to allow only online classes for all educational institutions under the Higher Education Department and deemed universities from March 23, with six working days. The semester examination will be held online.

"All practical classes and practical examinations for science/engineering/polytechnic stream students shall be completed before March 31, 2021, especially for the final semester students. The semester examination will be an online examination," a G.O. issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan stated.

The decision to have online classes for these educational institutions and deemed universities was taken after a meeting held on Monday with all Vice-Chancellors, the Director of Technical Education and the Director of Collegiate Education. The meeting discussed the situation arising out of increasing COVID-19 cases and the plan for the academic year.

In the consultation meeting, the Vice-Chancellors opined that the classes can be conducted online and they also expressed that 70-80% syllabus has been covered. For science stream students, the practical classes and examinations are going on. Citing reports about emerging of clusters from colleges/hostels and considering trends in many states, the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine also opined that these clusters have the potential to spread disease in their place of residence and surrounding community.