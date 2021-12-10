TN colleges directed to vaccinate all students above 18 years

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 16:04 IST

Just 12% of 4 lakh engineering students in TN have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said; it is likely that unvaccinated students may not be allowed in classrooms soon

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday directed colleges to vaccinate all students over the age of 18 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a meeting with educational institutions organised at Ripon Buildings on Friday, Mr. Subramanian said more than 50% of college students were yet to be vaccinated. For instance, 46% of the four lakh engineering students in the State have received the first dose of vaccine and 12% have received the second dose. “All students who are over 18 years have to be vaccinated. The Greater Chennai Corporation will start special camps for students in colleges on Saturday,” said Mr. Subramanian.

‘Clusters due to Delta variant’

Pointing to the 11 clusters at educational institutions in the State in the past three months, Mr. Subramanian said the clusters have been caused because of Delta variant. “No cases of Omicron have been reported as yet,” said Mr. Subramanian. Clusters of COVID-19 cases among students have been reported in campuses such as Anna University and Madras Medical College.

Games such as football, hockey and cultural events have been banned in colleges until further orders. Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan has been asked to direct all colleges to use only disposable plates in canteens, ensure mask-wearing in classrooms and limit the number of students in canteens. The Higher Education Department is expected to being out a circular regarding the denial of permission for unvaccinated students inside classrooms. Students who are not vaccinated are not likely to be permitted in classrooms.

“All the students who have tested positive at Anna University campus have been asymptomatic. They have been isolated at King Institute, Guindy,” said Mr. Subramanian. “The test results of another 471 students in the campus has been received. All students have tested negative. This is good news,” he added.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered all regional deputy commissioners to launch special camps for vaccination in educational institutions on Saturday.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said there were at least 120 index cases per day in the State. “We need to bring it to zero. We are also focussing on virus suppression,” he said.

HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu participated in the meeting.