Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to launch scheme focused on monthly taluk inspections

November 24, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Under the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril initiative, every District Collector will visit and stay in a taluk for one day in a month to inspect government offices in that area and listen to the grievances of the general public

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to launch a novel scheme Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril (In your town, looking for you) next month, which aims at speedy redress of grievances of the general public.

Under the Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril initiative, every District Collector will visit and stay in a taluk for one day in a month to inspect government offices in that area and listen to the grievances of the general public, an official release said. The officials will also check whether the State government’s various welfare programmes are reaching the people in that area, it said.

The initiative is in line with the teachings of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai for leaders to go and live among the people to realise their needs, the release said. The initiative is expected to bridge the gap between the people and the District Collectors, it added.

