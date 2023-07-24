T.N. coastal authority proposes regional coordination units

July 24, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) is planning to establish at least five regional coordination units to put in place an effective mechanism for identification of violations in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, necessary monitoring and to take action on such violations. The TNSCZMA has also proposed to considerably increase the scrutiny fee collected from project proponents.

The five units regional headquarters in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi are to cover all 14 districts of the State. A proposal for establishing these five regular and dedicated regional coordination units is to be sent to the Tamil Nadu government, it is learnt.

In another development, which could possibly help fund the human resources needed by regional coordination units, the TNSCZMA has also “in principle” accepted for enhancing the quantum of scrutiny fee collected from those seeking clearance under CRZ notification, 1991. It has proposed double the scrutiny fee levied on projects, whose estimated cost is above ₹50 crore.

As per the proposal, the revised scrutiny fee would be ₹40 lakh (₹20 lakh before the proposed revision) for project, whose estimated cost is ₹500 crore and above and the fee would be ₹20 lakh (₹10 lakh before the proposed revision) for project, whose estimated cost is between ₹100 crore and above but below ₹500 crore.

These regional coordination units would assist and coordinate with the district administration in implementing the CRZ regulations, assisting the TNSCZMA and respective District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) in enquiring into cases of an alleged violation of the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and assist these bodies in enquiring or reviewing cases of violations or contraventions of the notification.

They would also assist the State Authority in undertaking any sponsored investigation and research activities in relation to the protection and conservation of the coastal environment. They would also submit periodical reports on the CRZ violation cases through DCZMA and assist the TNSCZMA and DCZMA in post-clearance monitoring.

The TNSCZMA’s proposal for establishing the regional coordination units followed observations made in a Performance Audit on ‘Conservation of Coastal Marine Eco-system’ by the Accountant General as well as the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The AG report pointed out the lack of dedicated manpower for TNSCZMA, non-submission of periodical returns on CRZ violation, absence of post clearance monitoring and failure to enforce submission of half-yearly compliance report.

The CAG report in its report ‘Conservation of Coastal Ecosystems’ said the SCZMAs did not take proactive action against the CRZ violations and flagged the lack of monitoring and enforcement actions which it said would result in providing ineffective deterrence for the destruction of coastal ecology by developmental projects.