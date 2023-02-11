T.N. CM writes to Nitin Gadkari expressing disappointment over remark on non-cooperation for highway projects

February 11, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, expressing disappointment over the latter’s reply in Parliament to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s request for improving the condition of the existing road stretch from Chennai to Ranipet (NH-4).

The stretch provides vital connectivity from Chennai city and its ports to the industrial clusters in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Hosur and Krishnagiri, he noted.

“The condition of the road is so bad that I had to plan my recent visits to a few districts by train. While the request from our MP was very specific on this important road, we were disappointed with your reply which was very general and non-committal, Mr. Stalin pointed out.

The CM also noted that six-laning work was in progress in the Sriperumbudur to Walajapet section of NH-4, but the work has been held up due to contractual issues between the contractors and NHAI and hence the condition of the existing road is very bad.

Mr. Stalin also cited that Madras High Court order in December 2020 directing the reduction of the toll fee at Sriperumbudur and Chennasamudram Toll plaza by 50% due to such poor maintenance.

The poor road conditions and the difficulties faced by road users have caused a major dent in the reputation of NHAI, which otherwise has been doing an excellent job in the State, he noted and requested Mr. Gadkari to issue suitable instructions to be issued to NHAI officials to expedite the six-laning work, and to maintain the road stretch in good condition.

The CM further noted that it was unfortunate that an impression that the State government was not cooperating with NHAI has been underlined in Mr. Gadkari’s reply in Parliament.

Efforts taken by T.N. government

Mr. Stalin highlighted the efforts taken by the State government to support NHAI projects in Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai Port to Madurvoyal Elevated Expressway Project has been revived by extending all possible help, including granting exemption from royalty on aggregates. Similar concessions, which were never given in the past, have been extended to other major NHAI projects, he noted.

“Based on the requests from your side, the validity of soil/gravel permits has been extended from 3 months to 1 year on 9-5-2022. A Special Cell has been constituted in the State Headquarters to monitor land acquisition for highway projects. Permissions from Forest Department are also being reviewed and to the best of my knowledge, no major NHAI project is held up for want of such permissions,” Mr. Stalin pointed out.

In addition, the progress in land acquisition and borrow earth permissions by the District Collectors is being regularly monitored at the level of the Chief Secretary. The other requests for providing borrow earth free of cost by waiving the material cost, royalty and seigniorage charges are also under consideration, he added.

Mr. Stalin reiterated that the impression of non-cooperation [by the T.N. government] is not true and noted that the State government is trying its best to expedite all major infrastructure projects without discriminating between the projects undertaken by the State and Union governments.