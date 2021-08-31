TN CM warns of stringent action against drug peddlers

Strong action will also be initiated against those selling banned tobacco products, he said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the government would amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS Act), for severe punishment against those who were involved in the drug trade near schools and colleges. Strong action will also be initiated against those selling banned tobacco products, he said.

Responding to the issue raised by PMK floor leader G.K. Mani, he said the government would take stringent action against those who were involved in the sale of these products and it would ensure that they were totally eliminated from the State.

He said the government had been taking action against drug peddlers as per provisions of the existing law, and a total of 10,673 cases had been filed and 11,247 persons had been arrested till August 29. “Fifteen persons have been detained under the Goondas Act. We have seized 149.43 tonnes of gutkha, 113 four-wheelers and 106 two-wheelers,” he explained.

The Chief Minister said 2,458 cases had been filed in connection with the sale of ganja and 5,793 kg of ganja and other substances had been seized. “We will take stringent action,” he reiterated.

Mr. Stalin said the government would encourage policemen who crack down on drug peddlers. “We will study ways to award them for their service,” he added.