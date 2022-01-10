TN CM visits ration shops, inspects distribution of Pongal gifts

The CM had, on Sunday, requested his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and District Collectors to monitor the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries and ensure quality products are delivered

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited ration shops in Royapuram and New Washermanpet to inspect the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries. A boy without a face mask in Royapuram caught his eye and the CM gave him a face mask.

Mr. Stalin visited the ration shop on Thoppai Street in Royapuram and the one on Dr. Vijayaraghavalu Street in New Washermenpet

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy and senior officials were present.

Mr. Stalin had, on Sunday, requested his Cabinet colleagues, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and District Collectors to monitor the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to beneficiaries and ensure quality products are delivered to them.

He said that some miscreants are spreading malicious comments about this scheme and so they have to ensure that proper distribution of quality goods is made to all, without any complaints.

Ahead of the Pongal festival, the Chief Minister had announced that a Pongal gift hamper would be distributed to all to help the people of Tamil Nadu, who have been affected by COVID-19 and floods.

Over 2.15 crore rice ration card holders are being given the Pongal gifts at a total cost of ₹1,297 crore despite the heavy financial crunch, Mr. Stalin said.