TN CM unveils foundation stone for Kalaignar Memorial Library

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday unveiled the foundation stone for the Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai, to be constructed at a cost of ₹99 crore.

The library, to be spread over 2.13 lakh sq.ft. in 2.70 acres of land of the Public Works Department on Pudhunatham Road in Madurai, would have eight floors.

Mr. Stalin had last year, announced that a State-of-the-art library would be set up in Madurai and would be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in honour of the multi-faceted personality, who was a writer, poet, theatre artist, journalist, politician and administrator.

The State government had earlier sanctioned ₹10 crore for books, e-books and periodicals and ₹5 crore towards technical equipment.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation I. Leoni, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion. The event was held virtually.