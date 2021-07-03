Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday morning visited Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for his routine half yearly medical check up. In a statement, the hospital said, “The Chief Minister immediately left after completing his investigations.”
TN CM undergoes routine health check up
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 03, 2021 16:37 IST
