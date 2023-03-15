HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM tells government officials to undertake field reviews to ensure welfare schemes are reaching people

At the conclusion of a meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Stalin pointed out that some schemes had not been completed, and urged officials to conduct periodic district checks and meet with people to ensure all schemes reached all residents

March 15, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CM M.K. Stalin held a review meeting on priority schemes on March 13 and March 15

CM M.K. Stalin held a review meeting on priority schemes on March 13 and March 15 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged government officials to undertake field reviews on the implementation of priority schemes in the State.

Mr. Stalin held a review meeting on priority schemes on March 13 and March 15. The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Department Heads and other higher government officials participated in the meeting.

In his concluding speech, Mr. Stalin pointed out that there has been discussion in the meeting, about schemes of some departments that have not been completed, and about some schemes were lagging in implementation.

“Even during my field visits, while I could see that there has been improvement in schemes reaching people, there is scope for improvement in some aspects,” he pointed out. “I also got this feeling feeling from the petitions received from people during my visits,” he added.

Government secretaries, in addition to holding review meetings with department officials, should undertake field reviews in at least two districts per month and meet with people and understand the ground reality, he noted.

Mr. Stalin also sought the cooperation of government officials to ensure that the schemes reach the people and enable the growth of the State.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / government / government departments / welfare / public employees

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.