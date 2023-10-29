T.N. CM Stalin writes to Union Minister Jaishankar to secure release of 37 fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

October 29, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of the arrest of 37 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting him to take necessary steps to release all fishermen and fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, the CM contended that fishermen were solely dependent on their fishing activity for livelihood and these frequent arrests were causing immense distress and suffering to the fishermen community. Such acts of the Sri Lankan Navy have created pressure and panic in the minds of fishermen communities in the State.

“I wish to state that Tamil Nadu fishermen feel that their voices are on the wane; and I feel that the Government of India should stand more vocally for our fishermen’s rights and speak for their safety. I would also like to reiterate the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay region,” Mr. Stalin said.

During October this year, 10 fishing boats and 64 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. “Despite our persistent demand for stopping these arrests and seizure of boats, apprehension of our fishermen continues unabated,” he said.

Mr. Stalin urged the Union Minister on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to immediately initiate solid diplomatic initiatives without further delay to end this.

