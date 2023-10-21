HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin writes to PM Modi requesting integration of caste census with decadal census

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said only such an integrated census at the national level, could provide comprehensive and reliable data on the caste composition of the society and its reflection of socio-economic indicators

October 21, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. CM M.K. Stalin

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, requesting his personal intervention to integrate a caste census with the proposed national decadal census.

In the letter, Mr. Stalin pointed out that Bihar has successfully conducted a caste-based survey and a few more States have announced similar measures. He however, argued that though these State-specific initiatives and their data outcomes are useful in providing insights into society and its needs, they lacked the advantage of a nationwide comparability of inputs and processes.

Moreover, he said these State-specific initiatives lacked “the statutory stamp without a Legislative backing for such data collection” since the census, as a subject, was in the Union list of the Constitution. “Hence, we are of the considered view that only a statutory Census of India, with critical caste related data inputs, would be able to provide an appropriate platform for upholding social justice,” he said.

For evidence-based policy-making

The CM said only such an integrated census at the national level could provide “comprehensive and reliable data on the caste composition of the society and its reflection on the socio-economic indicators”. He said this would enable evidence-based policymaking and ensure equitable and inclusive development. He further argued that undertaking this task concurrently with the decadal census would not only ensure countrywide comparability of data but also optimise resource utilisation.

He stressed the need for not delaying any further the decadal census, which should have happened in 2021, adding that census data has always been the bedrock of policymaking and targeted interventions for socio-economic development. With caste historically being a determinant of the prospects of social progress in Indian society, it was essential that factual data on it was made available in public domain, he added.

Pointing out that last caste census was conducted in 1931, Mr. Stalin said though the demographic and socio-economic landscape of the country has changed in the past nine decades, underprivileged sections of the society continued to remain backward in spite of numerous past policy actions. “Hence, it is vital that contemporary data derived from a common standard process at the national level is cumulated to address all the pressing issues related to social justice, equity and inclusivity,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census / population and census

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.