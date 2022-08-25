Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin wishes Vijayakant a healthy, long life

DMDK leader Vijayakant (left) and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

DMDK leader Vijayakant (left) and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to DMDK founder Vijayakant and wished him a healthy and long life.

In a social media post from his personal account, Mr. Stalin called Mr. Vijayakant his “dear friend” and wished him a happy birthday. The CM also wished him a long and healthy life.


