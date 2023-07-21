T.N. CM Stalin wishes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

July 21, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday extended his birthday greetings to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “May your efforts in forging a strong INDIA lead us on the path of development with secular and progressive thoughts that have shaped our great nation., he said.

Mr. Stalin also spoke to Mr. Kharge over the phone. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Thiru Mallikarjun Kharge avare. Amidst these tough times, your leadership in the efforts to unite like-minded parties for a secular union is truly commendable. Your vast experience and dedication to our nation’s progress inspire us all.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.