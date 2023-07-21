ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin wishes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

July 21, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

“Amidst these tough times, your leadership in the efforts to unite like-minded parties for a secular union is truly commendable,” CM Stalin said in a social media post

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday extended his birthday greetings to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “May your efforts in forging a strong INDIA lead us on the path of development with secular and progressive thoughts that have shaped our great nation., he said.

Mr. Stalin also spoke to Mr. Kharge over the phone. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Thiru Mallikarjun Kharge avare. Amidst these tough times, your leadership in the efforts to unite like-minded parties for a secular union is truly commendable. Your vast experience and dedication to our nation’s progress inspire us all.”

