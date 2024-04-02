ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin visits nephew Durai Dayanidhi at CMC, Vellore

April 02, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - VELLORE

Mr. Stalin made a stopover to check on the condition of his nephew, who has been admitted to the hospital since March 15; he will later be campaigning for the DMK’s candidates for Vellore and Arakkonnam

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. made a brief stop at CMC, Vellore to check on the condition of his nephew Durai Dayanidhi, who is admitted here | Photo Credit:  Venkatachalapathy C

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, visited his nephew, film producer Durai Dayanidhi, son of former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, at Christian College Medical College Hospital (CMC) in Vellore, to enquire about his health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin will address a public meeting at Vellore Fort later in the day, as part of his campaign for the DMK’s Lok Sabha candidates for Vellore and Arakkonam constituencies, D.M. Kathir Anand and S. Jagathrakshakan.

During his visit to the hospital, Mr. Stalin also spoke to Vikram Mathews, director, CMC, and Judy John, Assistant Professor, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), CMC, with regard to the health condition of his nephew.

Ms. Judy leads the PM&R team for Mr. Durai Dayanidhi, who has been admitted at the hospital since March 15. The Chief Minister spent around 20 minutes at the hospital before he left the campus, hospital authorities said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Dayanidhi was referred to CMC from Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment. His family members, including his parents and wife have been with him at the hospital since he was admitted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US