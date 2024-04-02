T.N. CM Stalin visits nephew Durai Dayanidhi at CMC, Vellore

April 02, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - VELLORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, visited his nephew, film producer Durai Dayanidhi, son of former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, at Christian College Medical College Hospital (CMC) in Vellore, to enquire about his health.

Mr. Stalin will address a public meeting at Vellore Fort later in the day, as part of his campaign for the DMK’s Lok Sabha candidates for Vellore and Arakkonam constituencies, D.M. Kathir Anand and S. Jagathrakshakan.

During his visit to the hospital, Mr. Stalin also spoke to Vikram Mathews, director, CMC, and Judy John, Assistant Professor, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), CMC, with regard to the health condition of his nephew.

Ms. Judy leads the PM&R team for Mr. Durai Dayanidhi, who has been admitted at the hospital since March 15. The Chief Minister spent around 20 minutes at the hospital before he left the campus, hospital authorities said.

Mr. Dayanidhi was referred to CMC from Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment. His family members, including his parents and wife have been with him at the hospital since he was admitted.

