T.N. CM Stalin visits murdered BSP leader Armstrong’s wife, promises firm action

Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, visited the residence of murdered BSP T.N. president K. Armstrong, and expressed his condolences to the late leader’s wife, Ms. Porkodi.

Armstrong, 52, was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified men near his house at Sembium on July 5. Police said he was murdered by members of a gang who were wearing the uniforms of food delivery executives.

The Chief Minister, in a social media post following his visit, said: “I promised her [Ms. Porkodi] that the government will bring to book, all those who were involved in the gruesome murder and get them punishments in a court of law.” He said the government was taking firm action in the case, against accused persons who have been apprehended so far.

“This is a government for all, and the police will act in an impartial manner,” he added.

So far, the police have arrested 11 persons suspected to be involved in the murder.

On Sunday, July 7, Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, attended Armstrong’s funeral at which thousands of well-wishers took part, and called for the T.N. government to hand over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai too, has demanded a CBI probe and has said Chief Minister Stalin could take responsibility, and come forward to hand over the case to the CBI to ensure a transparent investigation. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai also said the perpetrators must be arrested and said the police must deal with those who committed such crimes, with an iron hand.

It may be recalled that the government, on Monday, July 8, 2024, posted Additional Director-General of Police (Law & Order) A. Arun as the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, replacing Director-General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. The transfer came just two days after Armstrong’s murder.