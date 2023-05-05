HamberMenu
T.N. CM Stalin urges Sharad Pawar to reconsider decision to relinquish NCP leadership

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Pawar was a leader who was crucial in strengthening the secular alliance across India, and asked him to reconsider his decision to step down, especially as the 2024 general elections were coming up

May 05, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who recently announced his decision to step down from his post

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who recently announced his decision to step down from his post | Photo Credit: ANI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday requested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to relinquish his post, contending that his continuing in the post was crucial in strengthening the “secular alliance” across the country.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “With national politics centred around the upcoming 2024 general elections, I request, Thiru. Sharad Pawar, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of Nationalist Congress Party - NCP and continue to lead NCP.”

