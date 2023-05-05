T.N. CM Stalin urges Sharad Pawar to reconsider decision to relinquish NCP leadership

May 05, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday requested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to relinquish his post, contending that his continuing in the post was crucial in strengthening the “secular alliance” across the country.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “With national politics centred around the upcoming 2024 general elections, I request, Thiru. Sharad Pawar, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of Nationalist Congress Party - NCP and continue to lead NCP.”