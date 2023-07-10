T.N. CM Stalin urges External Affairs Minister to secure release of 15 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

July 10, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after 15 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, requesting him for diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the arrested fishermen.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the matter required an urgent diplomatic intervention, as the arrest of these 15 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the confiscation of their fishing boats has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the region.’

‘Incidents have become frequent’

The livelihood of thousands of fishermen depended on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary, Mr. Stalin pointed out and added that they solely relied on fishing to sustain their families and communities. “Unfortunately, incidents of apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy have become distressingly frequent, plunging the fishermen and their families into deep anguish and uncertainty,” Mr. Stalin said.

A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

“Through diplomatic channels, we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen while maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka,” Mr. Stalin said.

-

