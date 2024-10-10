T.N. CM Stalin unveils statues of freedom fighters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), through video conferencing, unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Venni Kaladi in Tenkasi district and another statue of Veteran Kuyili in Sivagangai district. The statues were built at a cost of ₹50 lakh each by the Information and Publicity Department.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a statue of Thali Palayakar Malayandi Vengidupathi Ethalapar Nayakar, a freedom fighter, and a memorial hall constructed at the cost of ₹2.60 lakh in Tiruppur district, according to a press release. Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and others were present at the event.

On Wednesday, Mr. Stalin handed over appointment orders to 83 candidates who were recruited for postings in the Agriculture Department through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). He distributed these appointment orders on compassionate grounds. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam and other officials were present at the event.