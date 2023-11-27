T.N. CM Stalin unveils statue of former PM V.P. Singh in Chennai

November 27, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh at the Presidency College campus in Chennai, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and family members of the former Prime Minister were among those present at the event.

After the unveiling of the statue, the dignitaries proceeded to Kalaivanar Arangam, where a function has been organised in this regard. Mr. Stalin, Mr. Yadav and other dignitaries are set to speak at the function.

