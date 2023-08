August 10, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of former DMK Minister K. Anbazhagan in ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Kalvi Valaagam’ on College Road in Nungambakkam in Chennai on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Senior Ministers, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, family members of the late former Minister were also present.