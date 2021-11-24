TN CM Stalin unveils power infrastructure set up at ₹659 crore

CHENNAI

20 new electric sub-stations and 40 power transformers were inaugurated, an official release said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 20 new electric sub-stations set up by the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Limited at a total cost of ₹517.39 crore.

During an event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin also virtually unveiled 40 power transformers set up in 39 electric sub-stations at a total cost of ₹141.61 crore to increase the capacity by up to 712 MVA, an official release said.

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Energy Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena, TANGEDCO Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni, TANTRANSCO Managing Director S. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.