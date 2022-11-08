T.N. CM Stalin unveils new aerospace and defence industrial policy

Two centres of excellence for manufacturing were also inaugurated, along with Remote Pilot Training Organisations in Madurai and Coimbatore; MoUs were signed with several companies in the sector

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 15:42 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin releasing the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy 2022. Also seen are: Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarau, Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department Secretary S. Krishnan, TIDCO Managing Director Jayasree Muralidaran and Siemens Managing Director Mathew Thomas | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

The Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy, 2022, released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai aims to attract investments to the tune of over ₹75,000 crore into the State and provide employment to over 1 lakh people over the next 10 years.

During a Conclave on Industry 4.0 -- ‘Future is Now - Towering Tamil Nadu’ held at TIDEL Park in Chennai, Mr. Stalin also inaugurated two Centres of Excellence — the Tamil Nadu Smart and Advanced Manufacturing Centre (TANSAM) and the Tamil Nadu Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCOE).

While TANSAM is a collaboration between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and M/s. Siemens established at a cost of ₹251.54 crore, TAMCOE is TIDCO’s collaboration with GE Aviation established at a cost of ₹141 crore, according to an official release.

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated two Remote Pilot Training Organisations in Madurai and Coimbatore that have been set up as a result of TIDCO’s collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academi (IGRUA) and DE Drone.

TANCAM also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Accurate Forgings, Hexsor, ADROITS, AIEMA, HOSTIA, AMET, Karpagam Group, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Sriher (Sri Ramachandra), while TAMCOE signed MoUs with Fabheads, MaxByte and Primeam -- in the presence of the Chief Minister.

TIDCO also signed an MoU with GTN for the setting up of a Common Testing Facility to help in various experiments and processes in the aerospace and defence sectors. TIDCO also signed an MoU with IGRUA and DE Drone for training drone pilots.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu needed to be in the forefront both in manufacturing and the services sectors, which was necessary for the Dravidian model of inclusive growth. Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Thangam Thennarasu and senior officials were also present.

A copy of the Tamil Nadu Aerospace and Defence Industrial Policy, 2022 can be accessed in The Hindu portal at: https://bit.ly/3UweF5W

