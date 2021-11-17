TN CM Stalin unveils hostels, school buildings

CHENNAI

17 November 2021 12:07 IST

In all, 10 hostels for the benefit of students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities, and three school buildings, have been constructed in nine districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in various districts, constructed at a total cost of ₹23.78 crore.

In all, 10 hostels for the benefit of students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities and three school buildings have been constructed in Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, The Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Tirupattur and Tiruvarur districts, an official release said.

Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare K. Manivasan, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) K. Vivekanandan and Director of Tribal Welfare, V.C. Rahul were present.

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over appointment letters to 23 persons, who were provided with employment on compassionate grounds. Minister for Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department T.S. Jawahar, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service A. Gnanasekaran, and senior officials were present.