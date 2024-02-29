ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin unveils foundation stone for Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai

February 29, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kalaignar Centenary Park, to be spread over 6.09 acres, will be set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present when T.N. CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated various infrastructural facilities across the State | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the Kalaignar Centenary Park, to be spread over 6.09 acres, in Chennai. The park will be set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu government regains possession of prime land worth ₹1,000 crore in Chennai from Agri Horticultural Society

Mr. Stalin also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a centre to protect and breed indigenous dog varieties, to be constructed in Chennai at a cost of ₹5.95 crore.

He also virtually inaugurated new buildings being constructed by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹210.75 crore. The CM also handed over the top three prizes under the ‘Nammalvar Award’ to Ko. Sithar of Thanjavur district, K.V. Palanisamy of Tiruppur district and K. Ezhilan of Kancheepuram district respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM also virtually inaugurated new buildings for the Animal Husbandry Department constructed in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹14.14 crore. Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US