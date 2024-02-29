T.N. CM Stalin unveils foundation stone for Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai

February 29, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the Kalaignar Centenary Park, to be spread over 6.09 acres, in Chennai. The park will be set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai.

Mr. Stalin also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a centre to protect and breed indigenous dog varieties, to be constructed in Chennai at a cost of ₹5.95 crore.

He also virtually inaugurated new buildings being constructed by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹210.75 crore. The CM also handed over the top three prizes under the ‘Nammalvar Award’ to Ko. Sithar of Thanjavur district, K.V. Palanisamy of Tiruppur district and K. Ezhilan of Kancheepuram district respectively.

The CM also virtually inaugurated new buildings for the Animal Husbandry Department constructed in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹14.14 crore. Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

