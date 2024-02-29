GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin unveils foundation stone for Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai

The Kalaignar Centenary Park, to be spread over 6.09 acres, will be set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai in Chennai

February 29, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present when T.N. CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated various infrastructural facilities across the State

Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present when T.N. CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated various infrastructural facilities across the State | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the Kalaignar Centenary Park, to be spread over 6.09 acres, in Chennai. The park will be set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu government regains possession of prime land worth ₹1,000 crore in Chennai from Agri Horticultural Society

Mr. Stalin also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a centre to protect and breed indigenous dog varieties, to be constructed in Chennai at a cost of ₹5.95 crore.

He also virtually inaugurated new buildings being constructed by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹210.75 crore. The CM also handed over the top three prizes under the ‘Nammalvar Award’ to Ko. Sithar of Thanjavur district, K.V. Palanisamy of Tiruppur district and K. Ezhilan of Kancheepuram district respectively.

The CM also virtually inaugurated new buildings for the Animal Husbandry Department constructed in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹14.14 crore. Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chennai / parks / public works & infrastructure / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.