June 09, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Salem district on June 10. During his visit, he will chair a meeting of his party functionaries in a hall on Five Roads in Salem.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will also participate in the party meeting of DMK functionaries nin Salem district, a party release said. The CM is also scheduled to open the sluices of Mettur dam on the usual date of June 12.