T.N. CM Stalin to visit Ramanathapuram, Madurai to pay respects to freedom fighters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will pay floral tributes to the late freedom fighter U. Muthuramalinga Thevar at the latter’s memorial at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) morning, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives will also pay their tributes. On the same day, Mr. Stalin will pay floral tributes to a statue of late Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai city. He will also pay homage to the late freedom fighters Marudhu brothers at their statues at Teppakulam in Madurai.