T.N. CM Stalin to launch scheme providing 50,000 free electricity connections to farmers on July 27

July 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would launch the scheme for providing 50,000 free electricity connections to farmers at a function scheduled in Tiruchi on Thursday.

During the event, he would also inaugurate ‘Velan Sangamam - 2023’ expo, which would display various schemes for farmers, facilitate the sale of seeds of vegetables and fruits, among others, an official release said.

The event would also witness the participation from various State-run agencies, involved in fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, organic farming, among others. Private players in these sectors would participate too. Buyers-Sellers Meet has also been organised during the expo. The Chief Minister is also set to hand over awards for farmers growing traditional rice varieties.

Another release called for applications from eligible farmers for ‘Nammalvar Award’ for excelling in organic farming. More details on how to apply could be obtained from www.tnagrisnet.tn.gov.in. The last date for applying is November 30.

