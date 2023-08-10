T.N. CM Stalin to launch mass destruction of 12,000 kg. ganja seized by Enforcement Bureau CID

August 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch mass destruction of 12,000 kg. ganja seized by the Enforcement Bureau CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Friday.

According to police sources, Mr. Stalin will administer anti-drug pledge to a record 1 crore students in educational institutions across the State at an event on Friday and virtually launch the destruction of drugs at incinerators in four cities.

Last year, the Chief Minister had administered anti-drug pledge to 74 lakh students creating a record for being the largest drug awareness programme and urged all stakeholders to work towards a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

As part of the mission, Additional Director-General of Police, EB-CID, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, said that besides intensifying the drive against drug peddlers and going after their source and supply network, investigators were focusing on financial investigation to seize profits realised by the accused in the sale/trafficking of narcotics substances.

In 2022, the police took up financial investigation against 118 accused involved in 67 NDPS Act cases and seized their movable / immovable properties worth about ₹17 crore, he said. In the current year (up to June, 2023), financial investigation was taken up against 36 accused and ₹1.15 crore worth of property was seized.

More than 5,000 bank accounts of accused persons involved in NDPS Act cases were frozen in the last one year, Mr. Aggarwal said.

