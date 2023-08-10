ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin to launch mass destruction of 12,000 kg. ganja seized by Enforcement Bureau CID

August 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Stalin will administer anti-drug pledge to a record 1 crore students in educational institutions across the State

The Hindu Bureau

A bundle of ganja being thrown into an incinerator. File

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch mass destruction of 12,000 kg. ganja seized by the Enforcement Bureau CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Friday.

According to police sources, Mr. Stalin will administer anti-drug pledge to a record 1 crore students in educational institutions across the State at an event on Friday and virtually launch the destruction of drugs at incinerators in four cities.

Last year, the Chief Minister had administered anti-drug pledge to 74 lakh students creating a record for being the largest drug awareness programme and urged all stakeholders to work towards a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

As part of the mission, Additional Director-General of Police, EB-CID, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, said that besides intensifying the drive against drug peddlers and going after their source and supply network, investigators were focusing on financial investigation to seize profits realised by the accused in the sale/trafficking of narcotics substances.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, the police took up financial investigation against 118 accused involved in 67 NDPS Act cases and seized their movable / immovable properties worth about ₹17 crore, he said. In the current year (up to June, 2023), financial investigation was taken up against 36 accused and ₹1.15 crore worth of property was seized.

More than 5,000 bank accounts of accused persons involved in NDPS Act cases were frozen in the last one year, Mr. Aggarwal said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US