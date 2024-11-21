 />
T.N. CM Stalin to inaugurate TIDEL Park near Chennai on November 22

The CM will also inaugurate a Precision Engineering and Technology Centre in Kancheepuram district

Published - November 21, 2024 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The new TIDEL Park to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, at Pattabiram near Chennai

The new TIDEL Park to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, at Pattabiram near Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 21-storey TIDEL Park at Pattabiram near Chennai, intended to host IT, ITeS, and startup companies, is set to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on November 22. The facility, constructed at a cost of ₹330 crore, has a built-up area of 5.57 lakh sq.ft.

The new TIDEL Park with co-working spaces and business centres could accommodate about 6,000 professionals. According to an official release from the State government, the park in Tiruvallur district would not only help youngsters in the northern districts of the State get employment but also boost the socio-economic profile of these districts.

TIDEL Park Ltd. is a joint venture of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (25.80%) and the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (5.91%) that offers workspaces hosting several companies and providing employment opportunities to professionals in the IT and ITeS sectors.

Mr. Stalin is also set to inaugurate the first phase of the Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) established by Precision Mega Cluster on the SIDCO campus at Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram district. PETC is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) supported by the Tamil Nadu government, and operates under the Precision Manufacturing Mega Cluster scheme.

PETC, a part of Precision Manufacturing Mega Cluster scheme’s first phase established at a cost of ₹18.18 crore, comprises an engineering design centre, a re-engineering lab, an additive manufacturing centre, and a testing lab, among other units.

