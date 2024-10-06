T.N. CM Stalin to inaugurate Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai on October 7

Chennaiites have another reason to rejoice, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate the Kalaignar Centenary Park on Cathedral Road in Chennai on Monday (October 7, 2024) evening. A 10,000 sq.ft. glass garden, a horticultural museum, a 500-metre zipline, a musical fountain show, an aviary are among the features in the new green space located near the U.S. Consulate in Chennai.

The park entry fee for an adult is ₹100 and ₹50 for a child. The zipline adventure ticket is ₹250 for an adult and ₹200 for a child. The entry ticket for the aviary is ₹150 for an adult and ₹75 for a child. Visitors could feed the birds inside the aviary. A ticket for the musical fountain show is ₹50 irrespective of the age.

The ticket into the glass garden housing rare flora is ₹50 and ₹40 for an adult and a child respectively. The use of photography inside the park is chargeable – ₹100 for camera and ₹5,000 for video camera. These entry tickets are valid only for three hours. Tickets could be obtained from https://tnhorticulture.in/kcpetickets

An orchid hut, facilities for photography enthusiasts, green huts, artificial waterfalls, traditional vegetable garden, children’s play area, cafeteria, are among the other features in the Kalaignar Centenary Park. The new park is located just opposite to Semmozhi Poonga on the Cathedral Road and is located a few metres from the Anna flyover.

The CM had unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the park in February this year. The park has been established on a 6.09 acre land which was until then in the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

The Tamil Nadu Government undertook the legal process in 1989 to reclaim the land, and after a 33-year battle, took possession of the property, which is valued at about ₹1,000 crore.

After the land was transferred to the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department, the Chief Minister had announced that the park would be developed at a cost of ₹25 crore.

