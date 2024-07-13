ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin to expand breakfast scheme to government-aided primary schools on July 15

Updated - July 13, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 02:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

An announcement to this effect had been made in the State budget for this year; the expansion will benefit 2,23,536 students in 3,995 government-aided primary schools as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

Under the scheme, students of classes 1 to 5 are given breakfast on all working days | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the government’s flagship Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in government-aided schools on July 15 in Tiruvallur. The event will mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

A State government press release issued on Saturday, July 13, 2024, said the scheme would benefit a total of 2,23,536 students in 3,995 government-aided primary schools.

Breakfast scheme has improved attendance, aptitude: State Planning Commission study

The scheme was first launched on September 15, 2022 in Chennai and a total of 1.14 lakh students benefitted from it initially. Subsequently, it was launched in Tirukuvalai, the birthplace of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for the benefit of students across the State.

Under the scheme, students of classes 1 to 5 are given breakfast on all working days. The scheme is aimed at improving nutrition, increasing enrolment and attendance and improving learning ability among students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An announcement to expand the scheme to government-aided schools was made in the State budget for the current year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US