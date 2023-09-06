T.N. CM Stalin to address DMK’s booth agents in western belt on September 24

September 06, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will address the party’s booth agents in the western belt of the State, on September 24, 2023.

The meeting will be held in Padiyur near Kangeyam, according to a statement issued by the DMK’s general secretary, Duraimurugan.

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections next year, Mr. Stalin had earlier addressed the booth agents in the delta region at a meeting held in Tiruchi on July 26. Last month, he had also addressed the booth agents in the southern region at a meeting held in Ramanathapuram.

