HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin to address DMK’s booth agents in western belt on September 24

The meeting will be held in Padiyur near Kangeyam, according to a statement issued by the DMK’s general secretary, Duraimurugan

September 06, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will address the party’s booth agents in the western belt of the State, on September 24, 2023.

The meeting will be held in Padiyur near Kangeyam, according to a statement issued by the DMK’s general secretary, Duraimurugan.

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections next year, Mr. Stalin had earlier addressed the booth agents in the delta region at a meeting held in Tiruchi on July 26. Last month, he had also addressed the booth agents in the southern region at a meeting held in Ramanathapuram.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / election

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.