CM Stalin tests positive for COVID-19
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister got himself tested after experiencing fatigue
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and has isolated himself.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said he felt tired on Tuesday and hence tested himself. He tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr. Stalin reiterated his request calling upon people to use face masks in public places and to take COVID vaccination.
Earlier in the day, he chaired a meeting of Ministers and senior officials at Poonjeri in Mamallapuram near Chennai to review the arrangements being made for conducting the 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence on July 28. Mr. Stalin had also reviewed the ongoing construction of storm water drains in various locations in Chengalpattu district.
