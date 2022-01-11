TN CM Stalin takes COVID- 19 vaccine precautionary dose

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 12:14 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took his COVID-19 vaccine precautionary dose (booster dose) at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Sharing a photograph of him being administered with a vaccine shot, Mr. Stalin said, in a social media post, that he took his booster dose, as he was a frontline worker.

"Health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities should take the booster dose," he said.

Mr. Stalin had, on Monday, inaugurated the vaccination drive to administer precautionary doses to health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities across the State.