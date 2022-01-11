Tamil Nadu

TN CM Stalin takes COVID- 19 vaccine precautionary dose

TN CM M.K. Stalin took the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took his COVID-19 vaccine precautionary dose (booster dose) at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Sharing a photograph of him being administered with a vaccine shot, Mr. Stalin said, in a social media post, that he took his booster dose, as he was a frontline worker.

"Health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities should take the booster dose," he said.

Mr. Stalin had, on Monday, inaugurated the vaccination drive to administer precautionary doses to health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities across the State.


