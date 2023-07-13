ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin takes a dig at AIADMK over installation of Nedunchezhian statue

July 13, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took a dig at the AIADMK by saying that it was the DMK that had observed the birth centenary of AIADMK leader ‘Navalar’ Nedunchezhiyan.

In a letter to his partymen, he said a political party used the name and image of Dravidian stalwart C.N. Annadurai, but was working against the principles he had stood for.

Mr. Stalin criticised the AIADMK for having observed the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran perfunctorily. He pointed to the buildings constructed in memory of the AIADMK founder when the DMK was in power in the past.

“It was the DMK which celebrated the birth centenary of their senior leader Navalar. It was this DMK government which has installed the statue of Navalar,” Mr. Stalin said.

The DMK leader invited his partymen to the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai on July 15.

