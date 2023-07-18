ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin speaks to Minister Ponmudy over phone; promises DMK’s support

July 18, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Stalin assured Mr. Ponmudy of the DMK’s solidarity with him on all fronts — including moral, political and legal — to stand against the act of “political vendetta” by the BJP ruling the Union government.

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, who is in Bengaluru for the meeting of the Opposition parties, spoke to his Cabinet colleague K. Ponmudy over the phone on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, advising him to “face, boldly and legally” the searches and inquiry being undertaken by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

An official release said Mr. Stalin assured Mr. Ponmudy of the DMK’s solidarity with the Minister for Higher Education on all fronts — including moral, political and legal — to stand against the act of “political vendetta” by the BJP ruling the Union government.

Mr. Ponmudy appeared before the ED for an enquiry last night, which went on till the early hours of Tuesday. He has been issued summons to appear before the Central agency at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

