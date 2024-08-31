ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin signs MoU with Google for AI labs, meets officials of Apple and Microsoft

Updated - August 31, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Stalin also discussed the possibility of Google expanding its Pixel 8 phones and launching other products in Tamil Nadu 

The Hindu Bureau

In the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government signs an MoU with Google to set up AI laboratories in the State | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is touring the United States to attract investments, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Google to set up AI laboratories in the State. He also met senior officials of Apple and Microsoft and invited them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

“An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.

Mr. Stalin met the senior officials of Google on its Mountain View campus and discussed the possibility of expanding Pixel 8 phones and launching other products of the company in Tamil Nadu.

He said the State was keen on training more than two million youth in AI, jointly with Google and Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, a skill development programme.

A State government press release said when the Chief Minister met the officials of Apple, he thanked them for securing Tamil Nadu a place on the map of electronic goods manufacturing in the world.

He told them the State was a leader in housing and transport, and that the government had taken steps to strengthen the infrastructure to make it a hub of manufacturing in Asia. “Tamil Nadu has the congenial atmosphere for investment,” he said while requesting them to invest in the State.

He held discussions with Ryan Rosalsky, the CEO of Microsoft, and other officials to expand data centres and investments in Global Capability Centre and AI.

State Industries Minister T.R.B Raja and other officials were present in the meetings.

