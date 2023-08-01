ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin seeks Manipur CM Biren Singh’s concurrence to send relief materials to violence-hit State

August 01, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh requesting the Manipur government’s concurrence for humanitarian aid for those residents who are presently at relief camps due to the prevailing situation in the violence-hit Northeastern state.

In his letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Singh for the support extended to Tamils in Manipur, and further requested continued protection for their lives and property.

As over 50,000 people are currently at relief camps due to the prevailing situation in the violence-hit State, and there was an increasing need for essential items for the affected people, Mr. Stalin said: “At this crucial time, the government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend support to your State by providing necessary relief materials.”

Support our reporting.
The relief materials include tarpaulin sheets, bedsheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins and milk powder worth about ₹10 crore.

“These materials will be very useful to the people staying in camps and they can also be airlifted, if required. I would request you to kindly give your Government’s concurrence for this humanitarian aid,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM also requested his Manipur counterpart to inform the T.N. government about further action to be taken in this regard, so that T.N. officials could coordinate with Manipur officials and send the relief materials at the earliest.

