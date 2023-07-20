T.N. CM Stalin says he is “heartbroken and appalled” at Manipur violence

July 20, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said he was “absolutely heartbroken and appalled” by the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur and urged the Union government to take all necessary steps to restore peace in the Northeastern State.

“Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur,” Mr. Stalin said.