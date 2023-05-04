HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin reviews preparations to expand breakfast scheme to all primary schools in the State

The flagship breakfast scheme, is to be extended to all 30,122 government primary schools in T.N., with an outlay of ₹500 crore, aimed at benefitting 18 lakh students in classes 1 to 5

May 04, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development (also holding the special programme implementation portfolio) Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials from various government departments were present at the meeting

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development (also holding the special programme implementation portfolio) Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials from various government departments were present at the meeting | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on May 4, reviewed the preparations underway to expand the flagship Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to all primary schools across the State.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development (also holding the special programme implementation portfolio) Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials from various government departments were present at the meeting.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu’s new breakfast scheme in schools

During his budget speech in the State Legislative Assembly in March this year, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the Tamil Nadu government has decided to expand the flagship scheme to all 30,122 government primary schools.

The total allocation for the scheme, aimed at overcoming “stunted growth and malnutrition” among children in government schools, is ₹500 crore aimed at benefitting over 18 lakh students studying from Classes I to V.

After the first phase of the scheme was launched in 1,543 elementary schools in September last year, the attendance of students had increased in 1,319 schools, the Minister said. The attendance has increased by 10 per cent in 624 schools, 20 per cent in 462 schools and 30 per cent in 193 schools.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / food / nutrition and diet

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.