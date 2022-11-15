  1. EPaper
T.N. CM Stalin requests Centre to extend deadline for enrolment in crop insurance

The CM has written to the Union Minister for Agriculture in this regard; he said the enrolment had been affected due to several holidays and the incessant rains and asked for it to be extended to Nov 30

November 15, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TN CM M.K. Stalin

TN CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M SRINATH

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, requesting the Centre to extend the deadline for enrolment in crop insurance, to November 30.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Stalin recalled his visit to Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts during which he observed that the enrolment of farmers during the special (Samba/Thaladi/Pishanam) season was affected. The enrolment was affected, as a large number of farmers were not able to access the services of Common Service Centres & Financial Institutions due to continuous holidays for festivals like Navaratri & Diwali followed by incessant rains, Mr. Stalin said.

Farmers have represented to him to have the deadline extended from November 15 to November 30, as the sowing of Paddy II in the current year is delayed, the CM said.

A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

The CM further requested the Government of India to extend the deadline date for enrolment of Paddy II (Samba/Thaladi/Pishanam) crop growing in 27 districts to help a large number of farmers of major paddy cultivating districts.

The major paddy cultivating districts are: Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchi, Tirupathur, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Villupuram.

