T.N. CM Stalin releases translations of 100 Central, State legislations

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, released 100 law books that have been translated into Tamil by the State Official Language Legislative Commission. While 37 of these are translations of Central Acts, 63 are translations of State Acts.

An official press release said the translations of these 100 Acts could be downloaded from the Tamil Nadu government’s portal, www.tn.gov.in.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also handed over appointment orders to new jailers and assistant jailers, who have been recruited to the Prison and Correctional Services by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. A total of five jailors and 44 assistant jailors have been recruited recently.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present.