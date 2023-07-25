T.N. CM Stalin releases trailer of biographical feature film on former Congress stalwart, P. Kakkan

July 25, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday participated in the trailer release function of a biographical feature film, ‘Kakkan: A Sign of Honesty’ based on the life of Tamil Nadu Congress stalwart and former State Home Minister, P. Kakkan. The late leader was known for leading an austere and simple lifestyle, similar to former Congress Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj.

Senior T.N. Congress Committee leaders including president K.S. Alagiri, former president E.V.K.S Elangovan, vice president, A. Gopanna, MLA Hasan Moulana and other office-bearers, participated in the function. Sources in the party said their participation was an effort to honour the Congress’ Dalit leadership.

In a state that swears by social justice and anti-caste politics, the Dalit community continues to remain in the margins of the the political establishment and struggles to get plum posts in the Cabinet of the State government, despite forming 18-20% of the population.

While Mr. Stalin did not speak at the trailer and audio launch, he felicitated members of the crew, including actor and director, Joseph Baby. Kakkan’s daughter and granddaughter, Kasthuri Bai and S. Rajeshwari IPS, were also present at the function.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress unit has also been criticised for not accommodating Dalits in leadership roles. With the Congress electing prominent and influential Dalit leader from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge as its national president and K. Selvaperunthagai as the party's legislative party leader, the recent efforts to honour Dalit leaders of the Congress party such as Kakkan and former TNCC president L. Elayaperumal, whose birth centenary year celebrations are going to be held on July 28 at Kattumannarkovil, can be seen as an attempt at course correction, say observers.

