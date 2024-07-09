GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin releases coffee table books on folk deities, forts of Tamil Nadu brought out by The Hindu

‘Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu: Worship, Tradition and Custom’ documents the history, worship, tradition and customs of folk deities, while ‘Forts of Tamil Nadu: A Walk-Through’ documents the past glory of several forts in the State

Published - July 09, 2024 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the two coffee table books in the presence of T.N. Ministers as well as Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson, The Hindu Publishing Group Private Limited, on Tuesday, July 8, 2024

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released the two coffee table books in the presence of T.N. Ministers as well as Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson, The Hindu Publishing Group Private Limited, on Tuesday, July 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released two coffee table books titled – ‘Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu: Worship, Tradition and Custom’ and ‘Forts of Tamil Nadu: A Walk-Through’ — brought out by The Hindu Group of Publications in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department and Tourism Department. The books were released at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

K. Ramachandran, Minister for Tourism, received the first copy of the book ‘Forts of Tamil Nadu: A Walk-Through’ and P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, received the first copy of ‘Folk Deities of Tamil Nadu: Worship, Tradition and Custom’ in the presence of Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited.

The book on folk deities, curated by B. Kolappan, The Hindu’s Senior Deputy Editor, focuses on the innumerable folk deities of Tamil Nadu. Some of these have a pan-regional appeal, while others are worshipped in a particular area or by certain communities and families. Tamil society worshipped heroes who laid down their lives for a common cause. ‘Nadu Kal’ (hero stones) were erected to honour those heroes. Madurai Veeran, Kaathvarayan, and Muthupattan were raised to the status of deities for questioning existing norms of society and achieved martyrdom. Muneeswaran and Karuppasamy were worshipped as guardian deities, as per the book.

The book also documents the history, worship, tradition and customs of folk deities. Scholars and folklorists who wrote extensively about these deities have contributed to the book, which includes colourful photographs of folk deities from across Tamil Nadu. The book also has chapters on Sudalai Madan, Ayyanar, Ponnar-Sankar, Maasani Amman, Bannari Amman, and Angalamman. With many of these deities and their worship methods fast disappearing, the book is also very timely.

Another book ‘Forts of Tamil Nadu: A Walk-Through’ curated by Sanjana Ganesh, Senior Sub Editor, The Hindu, documents the past glory of several forts in Tamil Nadu through essays that delve into their long history. Writers from The Hindu and several freelance contributors attempted to chart the high points of history at various forts across Tamil Nadu. Many such structures have existed in the State for centuries. The sprawling grounds of these structures have been the site of political discourse, military prowess, foreign diplomacy and international trade.

The book attempts to deepen one’s understanding of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to the history of India, and features Fort St. George in Chennai as well as forts at Gingee, Sadras, Thirumayam, Alamparai, Vandavasi, Vellore, Sankagiri, Tharangambadi, Ranjankudi, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Cuddalore, Tiruchi Rockfort, Rayakottai, Namakkal and Vattakottai. The book has photographs of these forts from today and some archival images showing the structures in their heyday.

Shiv Das Meena, Chief Secretary; B. Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism Culture and Religious Endowments; C. Samayamoorthy, Commissioner of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and K.V. Muralidharan, Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department were among others present during the launch.

The books will soon be available for purchase.

